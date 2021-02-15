KINGSPORT — The pandemic is forcing many events to change, and First Broad Street United Methodist Church’s annual Missions Celebration is no exception.
The church will still have its celebration this year, although most events will be virtual. However, the annual Rise Against Hunger meal packaging will continue in person, but with new health and safety measures in place.
“This is a major, church-wide event. It’s part of the life of the church, the missions and outreach in our community and where we’re engaged across the country and around the world,” said Danny Howe, director of missions. “So it’s kind of a lifeblood, and it’s an event that has proven very fruitful in helping us celebrate God’s faithfulness through the resources and participation of our congregation in missions, and it also helps us to understand where God may be leading us in the future. So it’s not an event that we felt like we could just not do.”
Video presentations
Howe said the Missions Celebration typically brings in people from a number of missions locally, nationally and internationally for a weekend of presentations and sharing of stories. But due to the pandemic, Howe said, there was no safe way to do that this year.
Instead, the church has asked missions to submit brief video messages for the church to play on five consecutive Sundays, beginning Feb. 7. Howe said the videos will help mission supporters see the fruitfulness of their efforts and resources.
The videos will be viewable on the church’s Facebook page. Below is the schedule of videos for the next four weeks:
• Feb. 14: Neiko and Wendy Tase with Chai Connection and Margie Nichols with Charleston County Sea Islands
• Feb. 21: Steve Semlar with Costa Rica and Stella Robinette with H.O.P.E.
• Feb. 28: Rev. Christina and Joie-d Dowlingsoka with Willow, Alaska and Jaka Joice with South Sudan/Uganda
• March 7: Dr. Joe Smiddy with Local Medical Missions and Ronda Paulson with Isaiah 1:17 House
In addition, two keynote speakers — the Rev. Randy Frye and the Rev. Fred Dearing — will discuss missions during the church’s worship services on Sunday, March 7.
Prayer calendar
Randy Frye, First Broad Street’s lead pastor, said the prayer calendar is an effort to focus on the various ways the church is involved in missions.
“We want people, each day, to specifically focus on this mission project in your prayers,” Frye explained. “It’s one way that we felt like we could connect folks with these ministries, since we weren’t going to have the representatives in person with us. This would allow our congregation to take time to think about, pray about, hopefully read more information about each one of these mission projects.”
Frye said the church has mailed a brochure including the calendar to all members of its congregation. It is also available for viewing on the church’s website, www.fbsumc.org.
Rise Against Hunger
The only in-person gathering happening during this year’s Missions Celebration will be the Rise Against Hunger meal packaging event, which will take place March 6.
“The reason we feel confident in going ahead with that is that Rise Against Hunger has established a protocol for packaging that provides for safe distancing and a safe environment for doing that,” Howe said. “Most likely, we will not have as many people participating at any one given time, but we still plan to package the same amount of meals that we did last year, which was upwards of 40,000 meals.”
There will be two different meal packaging sessions, with 40-50 people per session. Volunteers should pre-register at events.riseagainsthunger.org/FirstBroad2021.
Faith promise commitments
Frye said the church has taken almost all of its missions support from outside the regular church budget. By making a financial gift in the form of a faith promise commitment, donors will know that 100% of their gift will go toward mission projects, Frye added.
“The faith promise, what I love about it is it’s not like when a church has their annual pledge campaign to support the budget,” Frye said. “The premise of this is, ‘I’m going to trust the Lord to give me, provide for me, this amount to give to missions this year.’ So it really is an act of faith.”
Faith promise commitments can be made at fbsumc.org. Click on “Give,” then “Give Now,” and choose “Faith Promise” in the dropdown window.
For more information, call the church’s missions office at (423) 224-1531.