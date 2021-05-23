Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Several times over the years I have read a book by Pastor Rick Warren called “The Purpose Driven Life.” In this book, guidance from a Biblical perspective is provided about the gifts God has given us. Pastor Warren leads readers in a direction of determining what their purpose is in life as well as determining a “purpose statement.”
For readers young or old, determining their purpose in life may be tough, and this book does not provide the answers everyone seeks. But it does provide us with helpful guidance.
The Bible says we are “fearfully and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14) and, as such, God has given us unique and essential qualities that He desires us to use. A Bible verse which indicates we are God’s wonderful creations would be Ephesians 2:10 (NIV): “For we are God’s handiwork created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Followers of Jesus Christ are God’s workmanship created to do the work that He has prepared for us to do.
Another Bible verse (1 Peter 4:10, NIV) also encourages us to use our gifts to serve others: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” Grace is a quality of God which reflects His love, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, mercy and faithfulness (Galatians 5:22-23) towards humanity. As we are stewards of God’s grace, with the qualities identified, shouldn’t we also demonstrate these towards others?
As we think about the gifts (qualities) God has given us, and we consider the Bible verses provided, how does this help us determine our purpose in life? Perhaps we begin with extending unto others the qualities and skills we have. Perhaps we look for people who have a problem and need help with it.
Sometimes, asking someone how they are doing or just providing a listening ear may be all that is needed. As we pray to God, He is listening and that is comforting for us. Perhaps we can be present to listen to the concerns of those around us and that too may be of great comfort to someone with a broken heart! Hmmm ... maybe this could be a new purpose for you! Something to consider. Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.