In any culture at any time, gemstones have had great value. Diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires are gifts of such significance. The same is true for pearls.
Jesus was talking with His followers and, as usual, His enemies were listening. He had been sharing many parables that day to shock His disciples and to expose the Pharisees as hypocrites. He had told stories about weeds, treasure, sowing seed and, now, finding an exceptional pearl.
In Matthew 13:45-46, the Lord tells a very brief parable. “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a merchant in search of fine pearls, who, on finding one pearl of great value, went and sold all that he had and bought it.” (ESV)
The merchant had spent his whole life looking for fine pearls. He bought and sold as his profession. Surely over the years he had found special pearls from the oysters that hunters had brought up from the sea floor. He had a good eye and was always looking for a grand specimen or a nice deal.
One particular day, he came across a pearl hunter’s recent find, a pearl like none he had ever seen; maybe a pearl like no one had ever seen. This merchant immediately sold all of his inventory and his personal possessions. He took all these assets and presented an offer of his total net worth. He ended the day as the owner of a pearl of incredible price.
Christ’s followers must have considered this story to be extreme. Why would one give up everything? The merchant had searched his whole life for something of value and went “all in” when he found it. Those who followed Christ had been searching for spiritual truth all their lives and when they found the Lord they gave up all to follow Him.
The tragedy of the Pharisees is that this same pearl was available to them, but they did not find it to be special. Those who claim to be possessors of true religion were not interested in this Jewel.
How do we show our devotion to Christ? Our worship should be centered on the Savior, not our style of worship. Prayer should be done through the Lord, our Redeemer, with expectation of His loving action. We do not simply pay lip service to Christ as Savior, but we submit to Him as Lord in all ways. We have found the Pearl of Great Price! Finally, in the New Jerusalem of God’s second coming, each of the 12 gates of entrance is made of a single large pearl.
A pearl is the only gemstone created by natural occurrence. When a grain of sand slips into an oyster, the irritation is such that the oyster coats the grain with a beautiful substance that keeps it smooth. But the suffering continues for years until an entire pearl is created. We will enter into a heavenly dwelling because of some incredible suffering done by our Savior.
I have found my Pearl and I am all in. Would you join me?
