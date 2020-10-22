Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Some months ago, pastors all over America addressed overwhelming fear they saw people experience as we learned of the spread of COVID-19 across our nation. Suddenly there were questions people had never had and anxiousness people had never experienced.
Every household began wearing masks. Sanitizing our hands became a habit multiple times a day.
Adding to the fears have been the conflicting stories about the virus, the effects of the virus and how to protect ourselves and our families. Never before would we have imagined all these precautions — that we would keep our children out of school or so many would be working from home.
Adding to our anxiousness is the fear of losing our jobs, and anxiety about going to the grocery stores only to find empty shelves for the very items we feel we need most.
All this reminds me of another time: a day when uncertainty plagued a nation. Moses had just gone to be with God and Joshua was made leader of Israel. After 40 years, God was now going to take people who descended from 400 years of slavery and tell them to cross the Jordon and fight the inhabitants to take land that would become Israel. God promised to give them the land, but these people were not trained warriors. They were fearful.
God didn’t tell them not to fear. Instead, four times in Joshua 1, God told them to be strong and of good courage. God instructed this nation what to do in spite of its fears. Look to God, follow God and, in spite of your fear, face fear with strength and courage.
God would not promote being reckless during a time like this. God would though say to all of us, look to Me. Follow Me and have enough confidence in Me that you can step out into uncertain territory with strength and courage.
I believe God would have us watch our TV less. Instead, spend more time with God. I believe God would have us spend family time together, eat meals together and develop new family traditions — like the ones you remember, but have never had time to pass on to your children.
Let this be a time to take your lemons and make lemonade and let your family spend time together, daily praying that God will let this crisis pass over America, never to return.
The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director for Of One Accord Ministry in Hawkins County.