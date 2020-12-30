Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We often look a lot of places for assurances. We look to our parents when we are small to be assured they are going to provide for all our needs. It does not always work out the way it should and sometimes they let us down.
Where do we go when we need some assurances that our parents or our friends cannot give us? We must go to someone greater, someone we know will never let us down.
In the book of Psalms, there is a chapter that gives us instructions on what to do. Psalm 91 begins with an action we must take. It says in verse 1, “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High.”
The action we must take is “dwelling.” We’re not there to visit for a little while; it tells us there is a place we stay in.
This verse tells us there is a place called the “secret place of the most high.” This brings up the thought that it is a place not easily found and one not everyone knows about; we must search for it. God told Jeremiah, “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:13)
When you do that, you are under his shadow and He becomes your refuge, your fortress. You can trust in Him, for He will deliver you and cover you with his wings and his truth becomes your shield and buckler. Because of this, you don’t need to be afraid of anything by night or by day.
I like what verse 9 says: he says he has made the Lord his refuge and his habitation. Because of this no evil or plague will come where he lives. The Lord will also keep you and protect you. We must “make” the Lord our place where we are hidden from the enemy.
So many times we are filled with fear, which is where the enemy wants to take us. 2 Timothy 1:7 tells us, “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” Fear is a spirit that will keep you from the “secret place of the most high.” When we surrender to fear, we remove ourselves from under his shelter and protection.
But God is the one who gives us power, love and a controlled mind; this happens when we submit to him and his authority over us. Then verse 14 says, “Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name. 15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him. 16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.”
In this chapter, David refers to God four different ways: He is the MOST HIGH (Elyon), ALMIGHTY (Shadday), The LORD (Yahweh), and My GOD (Elohay). All of these speak of God and what he meant to David, because he dwelled in the secret place and under his shadow.
Have you found the secret place of the most high and are you dwelling there?
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.