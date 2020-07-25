Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Fear is one of the strongest and most influential human emotions. We live in a time in which vast amounts of information are disseminated almost instantly and impact our emotions. Sometimes we subsequently learn the stories are false and misleading, but they still have influence.
Many of the events of the world, whether accurately reported or not, can accentuate and amplify fear. In fact, it is probably easier to live with various ongoing fears than to live a steadfastly fearless life.
The Scripture indicates that perfect love casts out fear (1 John 4:18). Of course, the only perfect love is that which comes from God Himself. His true love does enable anyone, regardless of surrounding events, to live without fear.
What many people do not realize is that we live in a physical world, yet we are spiritual beings involved in an ongoing spiritual conflict. The Scripture indicates we war not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers of darkness (Ephesians 6:12). Rationalistic ideology seeks to deny the reality of the spiritual realm, yet the contrast between good and evil, darkness and light, truth and lies, God and the spirits of evil could not be more evident right before us. Humans fight an ongoing spiritual battle that will only culminate with the return of Christ.
Meanwhile, God calls us to live courageous, fearless lives even in the context of darkness. The only way to live without fear is to maintain a healthy, reverent fear of God Himself. A person who walks in deep relationship with Jesus is filled with the Holy Spirit and surrenders to God’s will, has nothing to fear.
The spirits of evil want us to fear anything and everything other than God. God calls us to fear him and him alone. In so doing, there is nothing else to fear, not even death.
It is the same declaration Moses gave to the Israelites when he said, “And now, O Israel, what does the LORD your God ask of you but to fear the LORD your God, to walk in all his ways, to love him, to serve the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul, and to observe the LORD’s commands and decrees that I am giving you today for your own good? ... Fear the LORD your God and serve him” (Deuteronomy 10:12-13, 20).