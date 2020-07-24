Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Our nation has become victimized by the onset and prevailing effects of the coronavirus labeled COVID-19. The trauma of dealing with this pandemic has reached deeply into each territorial state, each community that man calls “home” and into each worshipful center where man gathers to express his or her reliance on our Creator.
Our most sincere prayer is that during this extreme time each individual will either seek to establish a genuine relationship with our Creator, or to improve the efforts and relationship already afforded Him by His believers.
There is an historical event in the Bible of an occasion when a certain city of people, who were known to belong to God by covenant and relationship, was in dire straits (2 Kings 7:3-16).
On this occasion, the city was under siege, compassed about by an enemy force much larger than that which they could possibly overcome. Their food supplies were totally depleted, and the people were drawn to horrific extremes in order to merely survive.
Outside the front gate sat four lepers, suffering from their miserable affliction in addition to the starvation that was ravaging their city. Their conversation turned to the topic of “when is enough really enough,” as they questioned among themselves, “why sit we here until we die?”
These men placed their destiny in their hope that anything was better than waiting for unknown events to occur, while failing to offer any effort of their own.
It takes no faith, no genius nor effort, to sit and rehearse one’s present condition, but to each individual who refuses to accept the present as the inevitable end, the most minute effort to get up and go will spring sufficient hope to experience the blessing of advance.
According to the Bible narrative cited, these four lepers chose to rise up against the emotion to fear the enemy, and moved toward the encampment, which by this time had been rendered vacant by a great move of God.
These men, though not set free from their disease of leprosy, discovered an abundance of food, an abundance of wealth, and, as a result of their attitude of caring and sharing, became the heroes of the city when they revealed God’s provision to the king.
Why did God not reward these four lepers with physical healing, you might ask. I believe God wanted to illustrate that He doesn’t require man’s abilities — be it knowledge, wealth or physical strength — to enable Him to bless, while Faith moving by Hope will always move God to bless.