In many conversations, you will overhear the question: “Will this coronavirus pandemic ever end?” You can respond, “Absolutely it will end.” The better concern right now, however, is how to issue peace of mind and loving care to those already affected by it.
Statistics keep piling into an elephantine heap. Many outcomes are reported as a satisfactory outcome. Too many reports are not as pleasing. Discomforting worries and mental torment are not conducive to successful recovery. Comfort must be afforded by ingenious means.
Caregivers, family and friends wait anxiously for any word of improvement. Banned from physical contact, many wait in cars in health facility parking lots for news. The mind can only imagine the hurt going on inside. There seems to be no comforting these parents, children, and other family members in their dilemma.
Quaint as it may sound, God is a comforter. Faith is the carrier of comfort. Where there is no God in lives, comfort is unlikely to visit. John 14:14 tells us, “If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.”
Then, there’s what we can all do. In this world, the pandemic can only expand if many people choose not to follow protocol to achieve success: wear a mask, social distance, take any and all preventive injections, and maintain a healthy environment as much as is possible. If contact occurs with an infected person, quarantine yourself and all who might have contracted the virus.
Prayer is not a weak crutch of satisfaction. Heartfelt prayer through faith is the real answer. Group meetings of those who need comfort can be helpful — if they are God-centered and conducted with appropriate safety guidelines in place. John 16:24 says, “Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full.”
When will this dark, deadly drama end? It will end in God’s time. The better question is, what are we doing to help? And how are we comforting those who need it most?
2 Corinthians 13:11 tells us, “Be perfect, be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace; and the God of love and peace shall be with you.” Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.