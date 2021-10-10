Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
While attending college, I stayed connected with my family by writing letters. Weekly there was excitement going to the mailbox and finding a letter from home. After graduation, I continued writing letters weekly to my future wife; our children find it an outdated form of communication. It seems the art of letter writing is slowly fading away.
Today, people communicate by text, emails and telephone. While these are good, they are more for communication than connection. During the time when businesses, schools and churches were closed, we learned that being connected is so important and why attending church is the best way for believers to stay connected.
Some still have not returned to church and may never. Since the 1960s, Americans have become 10% less likely to be church members and 25% less likely to be involved in religious activities. In other words, there are now fewer church members and many less active.
While the age of personal computers has pushed individualism to a new level, rather than connecting with people face to face, it’s done electronically. But when we feel insecure, a computer screen seems cold and irrelevant. Television is impersonal. We need to be with others and the church is the best place to find community.
God said, “it is not good that man should be alone” when He brought Eve to Adam to provide rewarding human interaction. Relationships are part of our basic design. We desire a relationship with family and friends for emotional well-being and a relationship with Jesus for salvation. For our spiritual growth and to live courageous lives in these chaotic days, we desire the community of the church.
Hebrews 10:24-25 says, “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” As we see the Day approaching, we should gather more frequently instead of less.
In Hebrews 10, we see the Imperative of connecting. The writer says: Let us draw near to God; let us hold fast and live hopefully; and let us consider one another as we assemble. In the early church, the first Christians assembled in public meetings in the Temple and privately in smaller gatherings in the home. From this, we can see the importance of corporate worship in the Church and small group studies in other venues.
Next, we see the Importance of connecting. These verses state when we assemble, we promote love, provoke good works, and provide encouragement. Simple togetherness is one of the main ingredients of love, and if neglected, we drift apart from one another and become disconnected. Faith, hope and love grow as we come to church. As we interact, we connect to do more for Christ than we could by ourselves and exhort one another to go through life with hope.
Lastly, there is the Incentive of connecting. As we see the days getting darker and the day of Christ’s return approaching, we have the motivation to assemble to worship and depart to tell the world about Christ.
Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.