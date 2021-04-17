Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Faith is ...? I put this question on my Facebook page and received 15 responses. Faith is believing and trusting God were the top comments. A God we haven’t seen; yet, we worship, serve, pray to, and can’t live without.
Faith is the subject of many religious books and Sunday morning sermons. Faith is the heart of the gospel. Without faith, we cannot please God. Faith is measurable, like mustard seeds and mountains. Faith can grow and increase. Faith brings understanding. Faith is everywhere!
One day, I found faith at the car wash. Actually, I experienced a revelation about faith while I was in the car wash. I purchased my ticket, waited in line, and obeyed the attendant’s hand signals. I rolled up my windows, the pulleys on the track were attached to the car wheels, my gear was placed in neutral, the wipers were at ease. I did not have to accelerate or brake. I only had to remain in the car now. The attendant never said, “Please exit your vehicle!” No! I had to stay in the car.
As the soap and water was jetted out from different directions, I watched as the big mopping cylinders shimmied their wet and wild strands around my car. I was in a storm of soapy water, noisy wipers and loud blowers. I could not see the bay I was traveling through, but I could see and hear the “storm.” Calmly I sat in the driver’s seat as my little car took a bath beating. I could sing, pray, text, talk, rest ... without fear. Shouldn’t I be terrified to sit alone in my car during this torrential rain? What if the machinery comes loose? What if the windows break? What if I get stuck on the tracks?
See, I have been afraid in the car wash (of life) before. I have faced the storms of life, and I learned to activate my faith. Jesus speaks to storms and He walks on water. The storm I’m in won’t last. My situation will be improved. My prayer will be answered. I will be towed toward the signal light ahead, warning me to shift back to drive and continue on life’s way. By faith, I have endured a trial by soap and suds! Simply put, simply understood.
My elementary example does not compare to the Heroes of Faith we read about in Hebrews Chapter 11. The first verse defines faith: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
“Faithing” is a word I have used to describe my daily walk with Christ. Every morning I get up, by faith. All through the day, everything I do is by faith. Waking, walking, working, breathing, talking, teaching, praising, praying, singing, leaping, or even visiting the local car wash. At the end of the day, I give praise to God because evidently, faith is ... substance. Got faith?
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.