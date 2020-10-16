Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
The church I serve, First Baptist Church of Kingsport, will soon be 104 years old. The church was founded in 1917. That means that in its first years of existence the people who came before us dealt with a pandemic similar to this one. I wonder how they coped with that crisis.
I know how they coped a little more than a decade later. In 1927, they responded to the growth of our city and our church by building the magnificent sanctuary on Church Circle where we still worship today. Just two years later, the nation entered the Great Depression. Those stalwart saints banded together to make sure the congregation made it through the greatest financial crisis of our history through their faith and sacrifice.
It strikes me that faith and sacrifice are the same things that will help us get through this pandemic as well.
Our faith has sustained our congregation and our city through a pandemic in 1918, the Great Depression, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf Wars and 9/11. During each of those crises our church and our city bonded together through prayer and service. Thousands from Kingsport gave of themselves in those times of conflict so that life here would continue to be marked by faith and freedom. In other crises this city and its churches worked hand in hand to build a better community and world.
I can’t envision Kingsport or First Baptist Church in 100 years. What will life be like here then? Will Church Circle remain a focal point of our city’s spiritual life? I believe it will if people of faith hold firm to our faith in God and are willing to sacrifice for the good of others during this pandemic and whatever crises we may face in the next 100 years. So in one way we are given the chance to make history. Let’s do it right through faith and sacrifice.