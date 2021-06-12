Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Faith and belief have eternal significance. There are various views regarding faith, but a predominant theme would relate to trust. Faith and trust grow for someone when repeated successes occur, leading to confidence that future activities will be equally successful. It would be good if we were born with intrinsic faith and inexhaustible confidence, but we are not.
How can someone develop faith, belief and confidence?
From a Biblical perspective regarding faith, there is a relationship between our belief that there is a God and our confidence in His abilities. The Bible teaches us God is “all-powerful” (Isaiah 40:28), “everywhere” (Isaiah 57:15) and “all-knowing” (Psalm 139:4).
Knowing and believing this about God’s qualities helps with building our faith, belief and trust in Him. God loves us and cares about us, and I have faith and belief that He has provided a way into eternity with Him that we can follow. As we consider where we spend eternity after life on Earth ends, it would be good to know what we should believe and where to place our faith — steps to provide guarantees and certainty.
Would you like to know what you can believe in and where to place your faith to secure an eternity in heaven?
The Bible indicates faith and belief are the keys to salvation and heaven. The Bible tells us: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, NIV)
Romans 10:9 (NIV) provides insight: “if you declare with your mouth ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” Acts 16:31 also says if we believe in the Lord Jesus, we will be saved.
Ephesians 2:8 (NIV) provides further guidance: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God.” Luke 7:50 speaks of a woman who was saved by her faith.
As we read the Bible, we know if we turn from our sins and seek forgiveness, and have faith and belief in Jesus Christ, it will result in salvation and eternal security. Are you willing to trust what the Bible says? Jesus awaits you!
James Reasor is an author and volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.