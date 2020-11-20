Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
On one occasion, Jesus was talking to a rather ordinary crowd (as he often did, actually). Among other things, He taught them about the Kingdom of God and gave them instruction on the application of scripture. And then he said this. “But to you who are listening I say: Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you.” (Luke 6:27–28, NIV).
Here I think a bit of clarification may be necessary. When Jesus speaks of love (or really almost anytime it’s brought up in the New Testament), he’s not really talking about our feelings. Love is a choice; love is an action. Love is a set determination of the will. In fact, if we were to define Christian love, we might say it means “to will the good of the other without any expectation of repayment.”
It is very easy to love people who love you back. It’s very easy to give to those who will repay. It is easy to be complimentary when you know someone will compliment you in return. It is simple to bless those who agree with your politics. It is quite manageable to do good to those who also would do good to you. It’s not a challenge to pray for those who treat you well.
But Jesus calls His people to be more than that. He calls His people to bless those who curse them; do good to those who are doing them harm; pray for those who treat them like garbage. Jesus commands His people to will the good of their political opponents. Jesus commands that their words not be used to belittle and dehumanize those who stand against them.
In those moments when you face difficult people today (and you will face difficult people), bless them. When you hear someone spouting ridiculously charged political opinions, pray for them. When you come across someone who loathes your very existence, do some kind of good for them.
The point, Jesus indicated, is not that they deserve the good you offer. The point is that none of us deserve it. In case you forgot, Jesus loves sinners. And sinners are the kind of people he came to be with. And so, extend the same kind of mercy and grace and kindness to others that God in Jesus has shown to you. You won’t be able to do it without his help. But there again, that’s part of his point. In prayer, trust that the same power that makes eternal life available to you can help you navigate the muddy relational waters of this very day.
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.