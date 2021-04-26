Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Luke 23:33: “And when they were come to the place, which is called Calvary, there they crucified him, and the malefactors, one on the right hand, and the other on the left.”
Take a moment to read Romans 5:1-11. It says, “(1) Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: (2) By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God. (3) And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; (4) And patience, experience; and experience, hope: (5) And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us. (5) And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us. (6) For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly. (7) For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die. (8) But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. (9) Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him. (10) For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life. (11) And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.”
Let’s turn our hearts and minds back to Calvary. A place where the love of God met the need of sinful man, and where the ultimate price was paid for our redemption.
Romans 5:8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
This is one of the more notable and quotable verses expressing:
1. The love of God the Father for sinful man. “But God commendeth his love toward us.”
2. The love that compelled our Savior to go to the cross. “Christ died for us.”
3. The love for sinners that goes beyond our comprehension. “While we were yet sinners!”
One of the most blessed truths found in the Scripture is that of the love of God for sinners.
When I see the world, I see the sin and sorrow that permeate it. My heart is saddened by what is taking place in the world and across this great nation. With the rejection of spiritual light comes great spiritual darkness.
When God sees the world, He sees sinners in need of the Savior! Our hearts should rejoice because of the love of God given to us.
Though we can never fully comprehend the love of Calvary, we experience it.
Ephesians 3:17-19 says, “(17) That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, (18) May be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; (19) And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God.”
Calvary’s Love is an all-inclusive love! 1 John 2:2 says, “And he is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.”
Calvary’s Love is a long-suffering love! Psalms 86:15 tells us, “But thou, O Lord, art a God full of compassion, and gracious, longsuffering, and plenteous in mercy and truth.”
Calvary’s Love is a personal love! 1 Timothy 1:15 says, “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.”
The wickedest man in the world is a candidate for His great salvation. It matters not what you have done; it matters not what you have thought; it matters not where you came from! His love goes to the deepest in sin and despair. I cannot understand it, but I have received it!
Calvary’s Love is an all-covering love! Romans 5:20 says, “Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:”
His wonderful love is far greater than all our sin put together. God’s gracious love is always there. He will forgive all sin and never exhaust his love or forgiveness. He has loved us with an everlasting love. I cannot understand it, but I have experienced it!
Noah Taylor is pastor of Greenwood Chapel Independent Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.
Noah Taylor is pastor at Greenwood Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church in Nickelsville.