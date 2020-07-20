Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.The disciples had been with Jesus all day while he taught and healed the crowds that followed him everywhere. They were exhausted when Jesus said, “Let’s take the boat and go to the other side of the lake.” So they all hopped in their boat and left the crowds behind.
As they were crossing the lake, a storm blew up. This must have been a massive storm because these experienced fishermen were scared out of their minds. They worked as hard as they could to get the boat back to shore, but the wind was too strong and the waves were crashing over the sides of the boat to the point that the disciples thought this was the end for them all.
When they looked for Jesus, they found him asleep in the back of the boat. Jesus woke up, took in the situation — the wind howling, the waves crashing over the sides of the boat, the terrified disciples trembling before him — and he held out his hands, and commanded, “Peace! Be Still!” And, immediately, the wind and the waves stopped, and there was absolute calm.
The disciples were dumbfounded. Jesus said, “Where is your faith?”
I think it is important we notice the disciples did not get caught in this storm because they had done something wrong. They were doing what Jesus told them to do. The trouble was not the result of disobedience. They were obedient, and a storm hit anyway.
Sometimes we do have trouble because of our disobedient actions, but not always. Sometimes storms hit when we are right where we are supposed to be, doing exactly what we are supposed to do. Our challenge is to learn not to panic in the unsettled times. We need to recognize who is in the boat with us.
Believers who have weathered storms have learned what Paul says in 2 Corinthians 4:9, “We are harassed, but we aren’t abandoned. We are knocked down, but we aren’t knocked out.”
We face many storms in life: job loss, illness, car accidents, rejection by people we love, a pandemic. We cannot avoid all storms.
Everywhere you go, people are facing storms. That is one reason it is so important to be gentle with the people around you, to give people the benefit of the doubt when they offend you. Extend a bit of grace. You do not know what storms may be raging in their lives. If we are willing, we can be part of the answer when Jesus speaks into someone’s storm, “Peace. Be still.”
The Rev. Elaine Ruth is pastor at First United Methodist Church in Surgoinsville.