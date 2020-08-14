Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
When we talk about God, we must begin by admitting that our words about God are incomplete and that none of us should be arrogant enough to think we can fully define the identity of God.
The Bible opens with these words: “In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth, the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep, while a wind from God swept over the face of the waters. Then God said, ‘Let there be light’; and there was light” (Genesis 1:1-3). The creation story continues from the creation of light, oceans and sky, plants, sun, moon, and stars, animals, and humans. “God saw everything that he had made, and indeed, it was very good” (Genesis 1:31).
Scripture tells us that God is the creative force who brings order out of chaos. What does that mean for our lives? It means that what we see is not the result of a cosmic accident. The creation story tells us that everything that has been brought into being is good, and that humans represent the creator among all other creatures because they bear God’s likeness and image. If God created us, then we can know that we are loved and valued by God.
Each person is created in the image of God. That means that each person is loved and valued by God. You are not an accident. You were created, and you are loved and valued by your Creator.
Knowing that everyone is loved and valued by God and created in God’s image means that we should look for the image of God in everyone we meet. That can be very hard sometimes. That image of God can be hiding behind political opinions you think no sane or compassionate person could hold, or rude manners, or vulgar or angry social media posts. Sometimes, you just have to trust that at the core of that person who is behaving so badly is a dearly loved child of God.
You were created by God and are deeply loved by God. And the same is true for everyone you meet, so be kind to God’s other children. God loves them too.