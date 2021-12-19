Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
There is something precious about seeing a special face. Even though my father has been gone for a dozen years, every morning I see his military portrait hanging at the end of my hallway. It is a prized possession. I live for pictures and videos of my grandchildren. When they Facetime with me, my heart leaps. My wife and I sit opposite each other in restaurants, so I can look at her face when we talk. Our living room comes alive at Christmas when the faces of our family are staggered around the room for the distribution of gifts.
There are tender moments regarding faces as well. Arriving at a funeral home brings so many memories to mind as we pass by during the viewing. Holding the hand of a friend and praying before surgery shows a look of concern on their anxious face. Aging neighbors often express a desire to join their departed spouse through weathered eyes and lips. Their faces tell tender stories.
Do you ever wonder what stories the faces of Mary and Joseph might reveal? A teenage girl carrying the child of God traveled rough roads on a donkey while the neighbors back home surely whispered about an unwed pregnancy. Her faithful husband was returning to his hometown to find no one had any room, and his wife was set to deliver their first child. The clock was ticking, and this young man was anxious to find an adequate accommodation for his young bride. Finally, someone cleaned out a stable to provide a quiet, private setting for the birth of a king.
The King of kings would make his entrance in the humblest of birthing chambers to declare the intent of a Holy God. He would be the humble servant. The Creator sharing space with his creation. Infinity cradled in the arms of a poor young woman. He would be named JESUS, God is my salvation.
In all of human history no one could see the face of God and live. Not Abraham, not Moses. Yet, as the common shepherds in the Bethlehem fields made their way to this stable nestled in a Galilean cave, they found this baby. When Mary extended the offer to come close and see, the swaddling clothes were pulled back and there it was … for the first time in all the ages, the face of God was shown to man. He blinked. Maybe again. And they beheld the glory of the Father. “For unto us a child is born; unto us a son is given.”
He needed a ride. His apartment was humble indeed. Possessing no vehicle, he needed and I offered to give him a ride home from Walmart. As we sat in the parking space outside his home, I looked into his face. I actually saw him. Him. He told me a few pages of his story, and I listened carefully. As he gathered his things to get out, I asked him to stop so I could pray with him. In the spirit of Christ’s birth, I saw his face and it had tears.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.