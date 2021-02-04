Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Many found the year 2020 filled with disappointments. We thought COVID would be over. We didn’t want our children to miss school. We didn’t want to see small businesses struggle and close. Maybe family members no longer have a job.
We might have prayed some things would turn out differently, but they didn’t. Does that mean God is not listening?
One of the more popular worship songs of today might hold an answer. The song title is “Way Maker.” Part of the wording says, “God is a way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, and light in the darkness.” We might ask, “Where has this way maker been in 2020?”
But then the lyrics state, “Even when I don’t see Him, He’s working, and even when I don’t feel Him, He’s working. He never stops working.” Psalm 121:3 says, “He that keeps you shall not slumber.”
When we are going through struggles like we did in 2020, it is hard to wrap our minds around the idea that God is keeping us and that He is behind the scenes working to answer prayers that have been prayed.
Yet story after story we find in the Bible explains the frailty of man through history encountering this God who followers of Christ come to know as our “loving, Heavenly Father.”
David was anointed to be king over Israel. When he defeated Goliath, he thought he was on his way. But David met disappointments making him the most hunted man in Israel. David had to take a few men that followed him and flee the county, yet he learned God never failed him and he committed never to fail God.
Joseph is another great example. Where is God when you are being sold into slavery or spending time in prison for something you didn’t do? Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego would certainly be others that could have questioned God, but they knew: Even when you don’t see it, God is at work.
Story after story unfolds, helping us understand that in times of uncertainty followers of God make personal decisions to hold onto their “loving, Heavenly Father” through every storm they encounter in life.
From the Old Testament (Deuteronomy 31:6) through the New Testament (Hebrews 13:5), God’s promise is that whatever we go through, He goes with us and will never, ever leave or forsake us.
We cannot escape what life offers, but Paul would say in Romans 8:18, all life throws at us in no way compares to the paradise we soon will experience in heaven.
The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director at Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville.