Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
I know many people who lack confidence and courage to face the challenges set before them. For these individuals you often hear the same origins regarding their apparent struggles. Many times, they were abused or traumatized repeatedly for many, many years and never had a kind word said to them. When this happens, a person may develop negative and adverse beliefs about themselves which are self- defeating and are not accurate.
This scenario reflects how important it is for us to be mindful of what we say and the effects our statements may have on others.
On a daily basis we should seek to encourage other people. If you are not sure how, let’s turn to the Bible!
From a Biblical perspective, there are many verses we can turn to which enlighten us about the importance of what we have to say and the impact our statements may have on others. Let’s explore further.
“Anxiety weights down a man’s heart, but a kind word cheers it up.” (Proverbs 12:25, NIV)
“The hearts of the wise make their mouths prudent, and their lips promote instruction. Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.” (Proverbs 16:23-24, NIV)
“Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience.” (Colossians 3:12, NIV)
“Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11, NIV)
“Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.” (Ephesians 4:29, NIV)
As we head forward on a daily basis, we should be mindful of the powerful impact our statements may have on others. Be mindful of the Bible verses that provide us with wisdom and discernment about what we say to others.
Self-exploration considerations: Do I need to be more mindful of statements I make toward other people? Do I need to be more of an encourager? I hope you find these Bible verses helpful with your daily journey.
Many blessings to you!
James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.
