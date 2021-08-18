Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The recent Summer Olympics ended with no crowds due to the pandemic in Japan. Television viewership was down considerably. Many competitors who were strongly favored to win gold settled for other colors. Political protests discouraged some from watching. Yet it was still a spectacular event filled with great performances and even greater stories of hope and courage.
We saw some athletes who beat the odds and performed brilliantly. Lesser stars ended up with gold while others celebrated with such joy over lesser medals. Many of these competitors stood with great national pride. Others collapsed with emotion over their accomplishments.
It did my heart good to hear the stories of faith that came from many lips. American hurdler Sydney McLaughlin declared what an honor it was to represent her nation, America, and the kingdom of God. Yes, I smiled.
One story stands out to me above most of the rest. As an avid — though average — golfer, I followed the golf competition each day. The United States had four men in the field. Two of our men finished in the top four, including the champion! Xander Shauffele is a very successful professional. His ethnicity is a combination of German, French and Taiwanese. His personality is warm and kind. He also possesses a competitive drive with great focus.
Xander’s father is German. He was a promising decathlon athlete in his youth. He had dreams of representing his homeland in the most demanding of all competitions, the 10 events of the decathlon! He dreamed of receiving a gold medal! Unfortunately, he was in a tragic auto accident with a drunk driver when he was only 20, losing an eye and giving up all hope of the elusive gold medal. He would later meet his Taiwanese bride and have a son while living in Japan. They would move to the United States and raise their family.
Xander showed great promise as a golfer. His parents supported him all the way. His character and devotion were seen early on. In the last few years, his success has risen high and rapidly. He played masterfully in these Olympic Games. Most families were not permitted to come to Japan due to COVID restrictions. Xander’s father was able to be there because the son used the father as his caddie for the entire competition.
You see, even though the father lost his dream of gold, he got to walk step for step with his son as he achieved the dream for them both. Life has a funny way of using irony to celebrate the greatest things. Even the greatest story.
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.