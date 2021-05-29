Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
“Clean your campsite,” they say.
“Don’t leave food out,” they say.
“The bears will come calling if you aren’t careful!”
To be sure, all that is true. So let me tell you about the one time we weren’t careful. A group of us settled down with a huge pot of chili one evening and got the urge to go watch the sunset from the top of a mountain. Our outfitters (a young man and a young woman) were perhaps more interested in a romantic sunset than they were in cleaning up a huge, gross pot of chili in the gathering dark. Long story short, they left the pot of chili sitting on a table in our campsite.
We returned that night to a chili apocalypse. It was as if the pot had erupted like a volcano, streams of orange/brown chili leading in every direction. I turned my flashlight on the picnic table and identified the culprits. They weren’t bears, but a group of small raccoons. Their tracks, and the matted orange fur on the sides of the pot told us that somewhere, in a den nearby, there was a group of fat, happy, orange, sticky raccoons.
Small things can create just as much chaos as big things, it turns out. Sometimes, when it seems like the chaos of life gets to be too much, we look back and ask ourselves how it all happened. To our surprise, it may have started with something rather small, in retrospect.
In the Song of Songs, the beloved sings to Solomon:
“Catch for us the foxes; the little foxes that ruin the vineyards, our vineyards that are in bloom.” (Song of Solomon 2:15)
It might seem like a small thing to neglect prayer; but over time, one wonders where the active voice of God went in our lives. It might not seem like a big deal to skip church in favor of “family time,” but over time, spiritual formation IS family formation.
Likewise, remembering the little things, like checking up on your neighbors and calling people you haven’t seen in a while bolsters those friendships in the long run.
Remember not to let slide the little things; not in prayer, not in your worship, not in your followership of God. The journey in faith is comprised of little steps of faith, alongside the large ones. The cumulative effect can be enormous!
Mike Beverly is pastor at Indian Springs Christian Church in Kingsport.