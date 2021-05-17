By DUANE WILLIAMS
Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
An inheritance is something received by an heir as a result of a will or legal process. It’s a legacy one receives from family connections. Sadly, many will fight their family in court sometimes for years in order to get more of what they think is due them.
As a member of God’s family, you have obtained a future inheritance that has many present benefits. Sadly, many miss a lot of the present benefits of their spiritual inheritance and the joy of anticipating its future fulfillment.
The Bible says in Ephesians 1:11, “In Christ also we have obtained an inheritance.” As a believer you have obtained a future inheritance that has many present benefits. Are you taking advantage of them?
Paul here refers to it in the past tense: “have obtained.” That’s significant because the fullness of your inheritance won’t be revealed until you are glorified in God’s presence (1 John 3:2). Your inheritance is so sure Paul refers to it as if you already have it.
As a member of the family of God, you are an heir of God and fellow heir with Christ (Romans 8:17). As such, you have obtained an inheritance that Peter called “incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you.” (1 Peter 1:4)
Just think; it cannot perish, fade away, or be defiled because heaven is timeless and sinless. Not like any place on this Earth, that which is laid up for us is kept in a secure place. So “lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal.” (Matthew 6:20)
You also inherit here peace, love, grace, wisdom, joy, victory, strength, guidance, mercy, forgiveness, righteousness, discernment, and every other spiritual benefit. Paul sums it all up in 1 Corinthians 3:22-23: “All things belong to you, and you belong to Christ; and Christ belongs to God.”
Sadly, there are those who miss many of the present benefits of their spiritual inheritance and the joy of anticipating its future fulfillment. Enjoy what God has for you here in the present.
As you are looking forward with anticipation to your eternal inheritance it will help you maintain a proper perspective on temporal things and motivate you to praise and adore God.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministry in Kingsport.