I truly love everything about Christmas, and yet, many of our beloved traditions have been canceled this year because of the virus.
I missed taking our grandkids to see the Santa Train. I will miss seeing and hearing our church choir minister to us through the sharing of a Christmas cantata. I will miss going to the nursing homes and assisted living facilities with members of our church and singing Christmas carols, and the list goes on.
How often in past years have we heard ourselves saying, “I’ll be glad when Christmas is over!”? Why did we ever say such a thing? Because we probably allowed ourselves to get too busy and became distracted from the true meaning of Christmas.
In Luke 10:38-42, we find the story of Mary and Martha. For those two women, it was a busy time, there was much to be done, and Martha had become, according to v.40, “distracted.” I believe we all can relate to Martha. Martha’s actions weren’t all wrong; they just weren’t what was best at that moment. She was in the presence of Jesus, but her heart was not with Him. Martha started off well. She welcomed Jesus into her home. She wanted to serve Him, but then she neglected Him. Yet in the midst of all the things Martha thought needed to be done, the scripture says that Mary set herself right down at Jesus’ feet. She seemed unaffected by all the demands around her. She just wanted to spend time with Jesus.
Martha did what many of us do when our plans are not coming together the way we want — she complained. Yet Jesus reminded Martha, “But one thing is needed, and Mary has chosen that good part, which will not be taken away from her.” (Luke 10:42) God’s Word tells us in John 15:5, “For without Me you can do nothing.” Mary had done her share of the work in the kitchen and now wanted to do “that good part,” to be fed spiritually by the teachings of Jesus.
Recognize that real peace, joy and strength for the days ahead are not found in “getting it all done,” but in you spending time each and every day with the Lord.
