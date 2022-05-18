Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
We cannot cross a bridge that is broken. We may cross bridges that are dangerously deteriorated and threatening to fall. We can restore the damaged bridge for future use. We can build a new bridge. Occasionally, we even burn the bridge behind us. Bridges are viewed as “ours,” and we post “No trespassing” signs as a warning to the other ones who might need to cross our bridge.
There are many kinds of bridges. Here, I speak of spiritual bridges. We all walk a tightrope on the spiritual plane.
There are life storms behind us, with us, and ahead of us. If we choose any other method other than Jesus of addressing the storms of life for ourselves and for the other ones, we are alone; an entity to ourselves. We give no quarters, and we hoard our blessings to ourselves. We do not see the other one who has had, has, or will have, storms comparable to our own.
We weep for ourselves and frown at the calamities of our neighbor. To some, there is no “other one.” They lack consideration for others. “One” is far too self-centered and occupied to care about “the other one’s” affairs. Preferring the internal satisfaction with self, some are lacking interest in social interactions, preoccupied with oneself and one’s affairs.
God’s rules are directly opposite.
Matthew 22:37 tells us, “Jesus said unto him, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment.’ And the second is like unto it, ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.’ ”
God’s word commands that all possess a nature of showing care or kind regard for others. Identifying with and understanding the needs of the other one are required.
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.