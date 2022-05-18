DEVOTION MAIN

The Times News has teamed up with area clergy to share “Words of Comfort” daily in our print edition and online at TimesNews.Net. Any member of the clergy who’d like to get involved can contact Carmen Musick at cmusick@timesnews.net.

 Contributed

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.

We cannot cross a bridge that is broken. We may cross bridges that are dangerously deteriorated and threatening to fall. We can restore the damaged bridge for future use. We can build a new bridge. Occasionally, we even burn the bridge behind us. Bridges are viewed as “ours,” and we post “No trespassing” signs as a warning to the other ones who might need to cross our bridge.

There are many kinds of bridges. Here, I speak of spiritual bridges. We all walk a tightrope on the spiritual plane.

There are life storms behind us, with us, and ahead of us. If we choose any other method other than Jesus of addressing the storms of life for ourselves and for the other ones, we are alone; an entity to ourselves. We give no quarters, and we hoard our blessings to ourselves. We do not see the other one who has had, has, or will have, storms comparable to our own.

We weep for ourselves and frown at the calamities of our neighbor. To some, there is no “other one.” They lack consideration for others. “One” is far too self-centered and occupied to care about “the other one’s” affairs. Preferring the internal satisfaction with self, some are lacking interest in social interactions, preoccupied with oneself and one’s affairs.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

God’s rules are directly opposite.

Matthew 22:37 tells us, “Jesus said unto him, ‘Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment.’ And the second is like unto it, ‘Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.’ ”

God’s word commands that all possess a nature of showing care or kind regard for others. Identifying with and understanding the needs of the other one are required.

Know God, know peace. Amen.

Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video