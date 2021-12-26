Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
A global pandemic called COVID-19 has dominated our news media and brought many changes to the life to which we are accustomed. The future seems uncertain due to frequent variants and mutations of this troublesome virus. Lives and relationships have been tragically cut short because of this plague upon our world. We can summarize the COVID journey in a single word: complicated.
However, I want to address another pestilence that covers America and beyond. You might call it a pandemic, too.
The abuse of many types of substances — including meth, fentanyl, alcohol and some I’ve never heard about — causes lives and relationships to tragically fail. We can agree that complications result from all kinds of addictions. The struggle is very real. When we fall into temptation and a snare, one can expect a perfect storm of disaster.
Sometimes in a desperate attempt to free oneself from the bondage and destruction of a particular substance, folks will trade one harmful addiction for another. This is not authentic recovery. Our long-term goal is to be completely rid of the stumbling block that hinders a healthy pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Did you know addiction is addressed in the Bible? In Paul’s first letter to the church of Corinth in chapter 16:15, we read (speaking of the house of Stephanas), “... and that they have addicted themselves to the ministry of the saints.”
We can be thankful there is an addiction that builds up and brings hope into our troubled lives. The addiction mentioned here must be considered a healthy and optimistic alternative for restoration and reconciliation from bad choices and harmful decisions that have cost more than anyone can repay. The people Paul mentioned were addicted to the ministry of blessing lives around them.
We stand on the brink of a brand new year. You can choose today how the coming year will evolve.
It begins with much faith, prayers, patience and a willingness to take life one single step at a time. Don’t allow the past to define who you are. You are a beloved child of God with unlimited possibilities. Be like Stephanas!
Begin right now to trust Jesus our Lord and allow him to guide every choice. Enjoy the positive addiction. Cast off the old and put on the new. Jesus is our hope. Will you wholeheartedly follow him?
The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor at Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.