“The Chosen” is a popular fictional series of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through other people, especially His disciples. The biblical and imaginative content has become an evangelism tool; viewers claim they’ve started reading the Bible as a result of this show. The series is offered through a free app, and reruns are appearing on TV stations and streaming through the internet with more than 299 million viewers in 180 countries and in 50 different languages.
I personally love this show in which Jesus is revealed as fully human and fully God. The dialogue includes some of Jesus’ famous messages. Creative story lines interweave with biblical events, and the clever narratives are plausible.
Watching how Jesus called His chosen disciples made me think about every Christian’s calling to be a fisherman. “’Come, follow me,’ Jesus said, ‘and I will make you fishers of men’” (Matthew 4:19). Typically, becoming a fisherman (or disciple) who impacts God’s kingdom involves three phases.
One phase is developmental, which involves personalized training. Paul had years of religious and political education, which was useful in dealing with the Gentiles and leaders of his day. Moses lived in Pharaoh’s court and then the desert for 40 years before leading Israel out of Egypt into the wilderness. Samuel’s childhood and education were in the temple before he became Israel’s judge and prophet. David remembered his shepherding experiences when deciding to confront Goliath. After being anointed, he had 14 more years of maturing before being crowned king over unified Israel. Jesus’ public ministry didn’t begin until He was 30 years old. Our life’s experiences often prepare us mentally and spiritually for some future mission.
Another phase is the defining moment. Sooner or later, God calls you into relationship with Him. It may come through a dramatic encounter or be a gradual process. In this stage, the Spirit transforms your heart and mind for a total surrender to God, and He may use your past experiences to serve Him in a new way.
Traveling to Damascus, Paul was blinded as Jesus spoke to Him personally. Moses’ journey started after God talked to him from a burning bush.
Extreme fatigue and fibromyalgia caused me to submit to God unreservedly. And I can see how my past education, experiences and jobs have prepared me for unexpected and fulfilling ways to serve the Lord.
The last phase is fruit-bearing. The Holy Spirit empowers and equips you to serve the Lord, and your obedience results in fruitfulness, along with experiencing God’s presence and power.
Paul brought the gospel to the world and authored many books of the Bible. Peter became a bold leader of the Church and also contributed to the Bible. All the witnessing apostles (and many others) experienced miracles. Your fruitfulness may not be apparent to you, but it’s always recognized by God and rewarded (Ephesians 6:7-8).
What does God want to achieve through your life? The only ability He’s looking for is your availability, and He creates the opportunities. All you have to do is follow (obey) Him. You simply cannot predict what God has in store for you. When you submit wholeheartedly to the Lord, He’ll take you places you could never reach on your own, and life becomes exciting. Meanwhile, the Holy Spirit transforms you into a fisher of men that will make a difference in this life and in the one to come.