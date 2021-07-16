When a child exaggerates, it’s often considered silly or cute. Yet, many national leaders and the biased media have been embellishing various incidents and medical issues on purpose (1/6/21, COVID). While most people think exaggerating is harmless, it distorts the truth and often leads to serious problems.
Ten of the 12 scouts that Moses sent into Canaan reported the impossibility of Israel defeating the giants living there. They claimed the Israelites were grasshopper-sized compared to the Canaanites. Although the Canaanites were relatively larger-sized people, the 10 exaggerated the situation, which displayed their fear and defeated attitude. They inflated the comparison to scare the rest of the Israelites and persuade them to turn back. These exaggerations led to God’s judgment against the nation.
Exaggerations may seem innocent, but they are lies, and we know that God hates a lying tongue (Proverbs 6:16-17). “The Lord detests lying lips, but he delights in men who are truthful” (Proverbs 12:22). In Revelation 21:8, we read that (unrepentant) liars are included in the list of those who will experience the fiery lake of burning sulfur. God takes lying seriously.
When liars temporarily profit, others are more tempted to speak falsely. This has become evident in politics. No person has complete control over his/her tongue, but a habit of lying and exaggerating needs to be confessed and broken. “The tongue … corrupts the whole person, sets the whole course of his life on fire, and is itself set on fire by hell. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison (James 3:6-7). A lying tongue is considered to be a detestable sin (Proverbs 6:16-17).
Do you know any habitual liars or exaggerators? They are usually quite convincing. But once we catch them in a lie, we become skeptical of everything they say. Do others find your words credible and trustworthy?
Some people are so insecure that they exaggerate their accomplishments to make themselves look better in other people’s eyes.
Other common exaggerations include length of time (in waiting or doing something), size, expense/cost, severity of one’s sickness or stress, and the number of people in attendance or that had died. People exaggerate for many reasons — out of fear, to evoke pity and sympathy, and often to make others think a certain way in order to gain support and favor.
How often do you exaggerate your problems and forget about God’s power? Do you focus on the adversity instead of the One who can help you? Why do Christians exaggerate negative situations and underestimate the Lord?
Viewing our troubles with an attitude of defeat or dwelling on our hardships makes us depressed and absorbed in self-pity. Yet, Jesus proclaimed that with God, all things are possible and He can do immeasurably more than we ask or imagine (Matthew 19:26; Ephesians 3:20). We forget that God is the author of miracles.
The other two Israelite spies — Joshua and Caleb — were also fearful. While they acknowledged the challenging circumstances, they spoke truthfully and recalled God’s previous interventions for the Israelites.
Consequently, God rewarded Joshua and Caleb’s faith; they were the only spies who witnessed Israel’s victory over the Canaanites and entered the Promised Land.
Believers who trust in God’s supreme power acknowledge that He is in control over every situation. There’s no need to exaggerate any circumstance since the Lord knows the truth and is the One who can help. He’s also the One who rewards our honesty and faith.