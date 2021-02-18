Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Life can get so tense. The heart can get so cluttered and bitter. A pandemic puts all of us in
unfamiliar territory. When families are struggling with dysfunction, these periods of quarantine can lead to unfortunate conflict. One of the great pains of any struggle is that of un-forgiveness.
Jesus shared an insightful parable in Matthew 18:21-35 with the story of a servant who owed an impossibly massive debt to the king. In mercy, the monarch
forgave the debt and set the
servant free. In his first moments of freedom, this servant accosted another servant with the news of a very modest debt owed him. He demanded payment in full. In anger, he even choked his neighbor and had him thrown into prison. But news of this
horrible act reached the king. He called the original servant back into his presence for an accounting. He restored the debt and cast him into prison for full punishment. The refusal to
forgive will be greeted by like judgment.
When we are wronged, we often carry a grudge. We take offenses personally. We clutter our hearts and minds and often grow plants with deep, bitter roots. An old proverb says, “Un-forgiveness is like drinking poison and waiting for our enemy to die.”
Forgiveness is not agreeing with one who offended. It is not even wanting to become friends. It says, in light of God’s forgiveness of our sins, the one who offended no longer owes us
anything. It is a choice. We let it go and allow the heart to heal. It creates so many good
possibilities.
Today’s culture has become so selfish and so easily offended. Just look at our social media, politics and even athletics. Do you have anyone in your life you need to let go? Do you need to peek at your account ledger and zero out some debts? Let’s all lighten our load and set our hearts free. This will make 2021 a year to
celebrate!
Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.