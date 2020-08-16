Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“And there he went into a cave, and spent the night in that place; and behold the word of the Lord came to him, and He said to him, ‘What are you doing here, Elijah?’ ”
(1 Kings 19:9)
Have you ever wanted to just give up, give in and forget about it all? I’m persuaded there are some reading these words today who feel that way. No doubt, we’re all tired and worn out with COVID-19.
We are likewise torn with confusion and uncertainty revolving around the topics of racism and discrimination. Sometimes, it sounds like a plan to just get beneath the covers and hide, in hopes of awakening to a better day.
There will always be barriers to divide nations, communities and political parties. However, as people who follow and serve Jesus, all should strive to achieve unity. Our Lord prayed that we should become one in vision and purpose.
In today’s scripture, Elijah found himself experiencing those old familiar emotions of hopelessness and fear. The Bible says he was a normal man, subject to the same passions in life as you or me.
Yes, he was a prophet, a powerful man of prayer and faith. He had prayed and the clouds withheld their rain. He prayed down fire upon the altars of idolatry. He became the means of grace by which a widow and only son were sustained through a pandemic of drought and hunger.
Following many such miracles, he was transported into his eternal abode by chariots driven by angels. What an amazing journey, from birth til his final day on planet Earth.
Our text gives a brief but intimate glimpse into the real world of an everyday preacher. There were mountaintop experiences and valleys of discouragement and loneliness.
He felt rejected and believed no one else in the world could ever understand. In the hour of isolation, he prayed to die. We are no different.
The hymn writer spoke of sorrows like waves billowing over our soul. Yet God was present. All the sounds of war and corruption in the world were left on the outside, and he heard the still, small voice of the One who loved him most.
The answer came not through earthly physical signs, but a still, small voice of the good and faithful shepherd of all souls.
Do you need comfort and security? Listen carefully. You will hear.
Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.