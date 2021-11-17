Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Two men looked through prison bars. One saw mud, the other stars. What a profound observation! One man was looking down; the other looking up. Both imprisoned, but not of the same outlook.
Paul and Silas were in prison ... again. Had they sinned? Had they committed crimes? Had they been caught red-handed? No! They were guilty, though. Guilty of serving the one true God who they believed was Christ, the Son of God. They were part of the crowd described as “all the world has gone after Him.”
They were a missionary team. Traveling from village to village. Sharing their own experiences (testifying), expounding the prophets (teaching) in order to share a reason for the hope that was in them. They brought light to the darkness, hope to the hopeless, joy to the joyless, peace to the troubled ... yet they were now in stocks. Someone did not like their preaching! Someone did not like the miracle-working power of God destroying their livelihood. Someone had them thrown into jail. They were beaten first, and then they were thrown into prison where they were shackled in stocks. No one to go their bail.
They could choose now to look at the stars or dwell on the bars. They chose stars! Joy twinkled inside their spirits and caused them to sing aloud. The praise songs were their ticket out the door.
About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them. Suddenly there was a violent earthquake so that the foundation of the prison was shaken. At once all the prison doors flew open and everyone’s chains came loose. The jailer woke up, and when he saw the prison doors open, he drew his sword and was about to kill himself because he thought the prisoners had escaped. But Paul shouted, “Don’t harm yourself! We are all here!” The jailer called for lights, rushed in and fell trembling before Paul and Silas. He then brought them out and asked, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved? They replied, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved — you and your household.” Then they spoke the word of the Lord to him and to all the others in his house. At that hour of the night, the jailer took them and washed their wounds; then immediately he and all his household were baptized. The jailer brought them into his house and set a meal before them; he was filled with joy because he had come to believe in God — he and his whole household. (Acts 16:16-31)
Paul and Silas chose to look at the stars; therefore, they were supernaturally released from their bonds, preached the gospel, baptized converts and received their release. They did not worry who would go their bail! But the prayer bells they began to ring; off fell the stocks and they began to sing ... Off to the next town.
Penny Gilliam Hagy is co-pastor at Evangel Family Worship Center in Kingsport.