Corrupt power-hungry politicians, media bias and censorship, lawless elections, riots, and our nation’s growing anti-Christian persecution paint a troubling picture. But there’s another picture — hidden from the casual observer — which people with spiritual eyes can see.
Observing the world is like viewing a 3-D picture. People see what’s physically in front of them — an environment filled with colors and images — but not everyone can see the other design. The other sphere of life is a transcendent picture that’s seen with the eyes of those who have committed their lives to Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit unveils this spiritual perspective of what’s happening in the world. This special vision sees beyond the tangible and perceives the work of God and/or Satan (good/evil) in people’s lives and in various situations.
When despair overwhelms you, pause and remind yourself of the spiritual side of the situation. God is still in control and reigns. You may not understand why He allows evil schemes to succeed, but there’s always a purpose. Pray for a better perspective — the biblical worldview. Step back and look at the world through God’s eyes. In the invisible realm, spiritual warfare is real (Ephesians 6:12). With biblical insight, you can see God’s plan unfolding on this corrupt earth, resulting in a wonderful outcome for believers.
Ask God to open your eyes to acknowledge the spiritual world like Elisha prayed for his servant’s eyes. (2 Kings 6) A biblical perspective enables one to keep in mind that this broken and sinful world is temporary. The Christian’s next life is forever — a new heaven and earth without Satan, sin, sorrow and suffering. It will be wonderful. “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him — but God has revealed it to us by his Spirit.” (1 Corinthians 2:9-10)
Realign your focus from being a victim of politicians’ unwise and ungodly decisions to being a conqueror because of your faith in Jesus. Remember what God has done for His people in the past, and for you personally. Our good God provides, protects and helps those who serve Him. “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10) His calming presence in your life assures you that He’s aware of the circumstances and will help you through them.
“Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18)
Most people look at the world through eyes of the flesh and miss the spiritual. Ask God to refresh your biblical worldview so you are encouraged to continue to trust and obey Him. Request to see His divine work in this world and specifically in your life. That superior picture is always a masterpiece.