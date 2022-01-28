Facebook, Twitter, websites, television and other media enable celebrities to invite others to “follow” them. The higher the number of followers, the more influence that person is presumed to have. Thus, politicians and companies tap certain celebrities to sway their followers to vote, think and buy a certain way.
Why do ordinary people imitate their favorite celebrity or anyone they happen to follow? Perhaps they hope others will think they’re trendy. Or maybe it’s to get the same results the other person appears to enjoy. Who doesn’t want to make their life better?
Only one person had a perfect life on earth, but it wasn’t always enjoyable because of our broken world. That one man, Jesus, personally invited 12 guys to “follow” Him at the onset of His ministry. What did that mean? Besides spending time with Jesus and traveling with Him from place to place, “follow” also meant listening, learning and obeying. His true followers became disciples — devoted students who believed His divine identity and carried on His message of salvation after He ascended into heaven.
Before Jesus lived on earth, following God referred to obeying and worshipping only the Lord. Caleb entered the Promised Land “because he followed the Lord wholeheartedly” (Deuteronomy 1:36). Joshua also “followed the Lord, the God of Israel, wholeheartedly” (Joshua 14:14). Solomon “did not follow the Lord completely, as David his father had done” (1 Kings 11:6). Ungodly kings, like Ahab, led Israel into idolatry, so Elijah had a confrontation with the prophets of Baal and proposed a test. He said to all Israel, “If the Lord is God, follow him; but if Baal is God, follow him.” What a showdown that was and Israel cried out the result, “The Lord — he is God!” (1 Kings 18:21,39).
What does it mean to follow Jesus now? It’s not going online to see if He posted a comment and hit “like” to indicate you approve. Most posts are quickly read and forgotten, and that is how the Bible is often handled, too. Yet, if you truly follow Jesus, you want to know what He has to say and adhere to His teaching.
Many people think their belief in Jesus as Savior of the world is enough and they’re complacent in their inactive faith. That’s not following the Lord. Jesus wants His followers to have an active faith that serves Him.
Jesus said, “Whoever serves me must follow me” (John 12:26). You have to follow Jesus — read His Word and do what He says — in order to serve Him (James 1:22-25). But serving Him generates spiritual opposition. Knowing this, Jesus affirmed that to be His disciple, one “must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24; Luke 14:27).
Following Jesus is a journey requiring trust, perseverance and patience because Christians are the most attacked people in several nations. However, believing that eternal life will be worth the adversity one experiences for their faith, believers endure hardships with their heavenly goal in mind. Many fearful people reject Christianity before observing how God helps His children through their difficulties. They miss out on experiencing His presence and power in their lives, the times when following Jesus gets exciting.
The Lord is active in His followers’ lives, and as they get to know Him better, a vibrant personal relationship develops. The more you know the Lord, the more you love Him. Jesus declared, “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them and they follow me” (John 10:27).
Whom do you follow and imitate on earth? What benefits do you receive from that? The spiritual rewards of following Jesus are wonderful now, and spectacular after death when His followers live with Him forever.