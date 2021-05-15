Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
It is true that we sometimes become tired and weary in totally dedicating ourselves to our Lord. We rush through each day with chores “a-plenty” to occupy time and distract from letting God into our life full time.
Oh, we acknowledge Him throughout the day as opportunity presents itself. We sometimes read a verse or even an entire chapter from His Word. Often, morning services at church are when many of us devote a couple of hours in worship before heading out for a meal. But seldom these days are thanks offered to God for the food. However, in times of need of a miracle, God has our undivided attention, and we involve fellow Christians to help call on His name.
Jesus was very stressed and anxious concerning His passion shortly to be manifested. He took three disciples into the garden with Him to call out concerns to His Father. Tired, faithless and human, they fell asleep three times. Finally, Jesus completed His talk with the Father and told the disciples to sleep on.
Do we fall asleep on our Lord when He has need of our service? Do we do more work for ourselves each day than we do for God? Is God at the center of our lives? Are we nonchalant and haphazard in loving His presence in our lives each day?
If the answer to these questions is in the affirmative, we need to make our knees like those of a camel. Pray without ceasing was His commandment to us. He said, if we loved Him, we would keep His commandments. In Proverbs 3:1, we’re told, “My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments.”
How can we keep them if we don’t devote time to learning them? How can we truly be God’s child part time? The answer is simple. We can’t. We have to be a friend to our Lord all the time, know His word and keep all commandments given in the letters of red.
Proverbs 3:5-7 says, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.”
I have a close friend that calls our visits “red-letter day” because they are special to us. Time with God is special. Know the red-letter words. They are special. Within ourselves we cannot establish our own salvation. It is by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ that our broken relationship with God is restored.
If we keep God as the center of our lives every day, we can peacefully traverse God’s path for us and be content with His will. Know God, know peace.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Va.