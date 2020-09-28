Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Our church, like many others, has begun a 40-day prayer event leading up to the presidential election. Our nation is in trouble and God is the only hope we have. We have strayed so far from the godly principles and values God laid out for us in His Word.
It’s so easy to look around and try to blame this person or that group, but as the little chorus we used to sing says, “It’s me, it’s me, it’s me O Lord, standing in the need of prayer!”
God’s Word gives us the prescription on how our nation can be healed. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
God’s prescription for a great spiritual awakening has nothing to do with politics, finances or education. It has everything to do with each one of us as Christians getting back in right relationship with God. I was reading in the book of Romans recently and was humbled and challenged by what I read in Romans 11:11: “... God made salvation available to the Gentiles. But he wanted his own people to become jealous and claim it for themselves.” (NLT)
Think about that! Have we made any nonbeliever jealous of what we have in Jesus Christ? When a nonbeliever sees us, do they see someone filled with joy? Someone filled with a peace not of this world? Someone who is satisfied and content with what God has blessed you with? Maybe more importantly, do they see the love of Christ in us?
We as Christians are to be living our lives in such a way that even nonbelievers can see something in us they don’t have, but want. Why not commit yourself to praying every day between now and the election that we might see a great and mighty moving of God in our land and in our own personal lives?
Rick Meade is pastor at Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.
