Why didn’t Jesus ask his disciples to make converts?
The question struck me when I came across this passage in Matthew’s Gospel: “Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You travel over land and sea to win a single convert, and when you have succeeded, you make them twice as much a child of hell as you are.” (Matthew 23:15, NIV)
I’ve read this stinging rebuke plenty of times but it was that single word, “convert,” that got me. Why would Jesus seem to have such a negative reaction to convert-making? Isn’t that something good Christians are supposed to do? Isn’t that what the Great Commission says to do?
As it turns out, not exactly. Many of us are familiar with Jesus’ words to his disciples at the end of Matthew’s Gospel: “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations. …” (Matthew 28:19, NIV)
To be clear, Jesus was telling his Jewish disciples to make disciples of him, not converts. A disciple is a student or an apprentice. A convert is someone who has accepted a particular system or dogma whether or not they functionally and practically believe it.
Jesus knew both of those words. If he was divine, then he was certainly not dumb. And he was very clear what the mission of his followers was to be. So, why disciples and not converts?
The task of the church is not to produce good Methodists or Presbyterians or Baptists. The mission is to make students of Jesus, not converts to a religious system. To paraphrase Dallas Willard, the New Testament knows no category of Christian who is not a disciple. We’re either disciples or we’re nothing.
For all of us, this is incredibly good news. Disciples are utterly dependent upon grace. They are learning from the Master and mistakes are all but expected. There is a necessary posture of humility that comes with saying, “I’m a student and I’m still in training.”
By contrast, converts are graduates. They’ve completed the necessary requirements to “get in.” And once someone has gotten in, it’s very easy to look down on people who are left out. Even worse, they’re constantly burdened with trying to be good enough.
Jesus came into the world to seek and save the lost. It’s not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick. And the invitation for all of us is to come to the Great Physician and allow his healing power to transform us from the inside out. So today, look squarely to Jesus. Seek to follow him in word, thought and deed. And, when you mess up (for mess up you shall) gratefully receive his grace and his love.
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Steve Hopkins is pastor at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport.