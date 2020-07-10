Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
We all must make decisions every day; some we perceive as large and some as small. We all decide when to get up or go to bed, what to eat or drink, what road to take or who to talk to. If we think about it, every decision that we make all day long becomes the sum total of who we are and where we are today.
Things that happen to us are a result of our own doing or may be the result of others around us which — either good or bad — can be out of our control. But when the bad things happen to us, how do we respond? According to Charles Swindoll, "Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” Do you remember the famous saying “when life hands you lemons, make lemonade"?
I don’t want to minimize or make light of what has happened to you. However, attitudes are really more important than facts. You can see examples of this every day. Some people, when things are coming against them, keep on going in spite of the circumstances and others just cave in.
Joel 3:14 says, there are “Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision!” You can almost feel things around you changing and feel the despair building when people cannot decide what to do or which way to turn. We all are in a valley of decision in knowing which way to go. You may say, 'Well I’m just not going to make a decision.' However, you just did.
The children of Israel found themselves in a valley of decision in Deuteronomy 11. God laid out before Israel a choice in verse 26. “Behold, I set before you this day a blessing and a curse.” Who in their right mind would not want to choose a blessing over a curse? Maybe it all depends upon the presentation of choices that are given to you.
What God told Israel in verse 28, if you are not going to obey the commandments of the Lord your God, then you will receive a curse because you turn aside out of the way which the Lord had commanded you. They could choose blessings, but the requirements were to obey the commandments of the Lord. God tells us that he has set before us “life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life that both you and your descendants may live.” (Deuteronomy 30:19) The choices that we make not only affect our self but our family, descendants and those around us.
God wants to give us so much more than what we realize. Jesus said that “it is the Father’s good pleasure to give us the kingdom.” (Luke 12:32) That means everything that the Kingdom of God is, does and accomplishes is yours too. He wants the very best for us but we must reject the lies of the enemy. Jesus is saying to you that your enemy (Satan) has come to steal, kill and destroy but Jesus has a better plan for your life. He is telling you that he wants to give you life and not just life, but an abundant life. (John 10:10)
What will be your choice? Will you choose life? Jesus is giving you an invitation from his word in Matthew 11:28-29. "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your soul."
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.