Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Hope, what a wonder-FULL word! Hope, which the dictionary defines as “the feeling that what is desired is also possible, or that events may turn out for the best.”
For we who continue the walk of faith, hope is much more, very much more than just “hoping for the best.” We have faith-FULL assurance that all is well, regardless of events, circumstances and the darkness of life. In fact, simply dealing with darkness can be the most difficult part of our life’s journey. Yes, we may find a way to plow through our dreads relying on our human strength, but the pall of depression can be hardest to take. Long stretches of darkness may accompany us without hope. It’s a terrible place to be!
We’ve all been there. We are all now here, entangled in a dreadful health pandemic, versions of reality far from our faith in God. It’s really easy to imagine a world in which God has left us alone at best, or is ignoring us at worst!
If and when such darknesses seem to be taking over your life, then deliberately, intentionally cast your eyes upon Almighty God! In fact, it may be a fight to do so, but in every situation, “... fight the good fight of faith,” 1 Timothy 6:12 commands. “... But he that endureth to the end shall be saved,” our Savior promises in Matthew 10:22.
Everything of this world changes, everything; God doesn’t. “Jesus Christ the same, and today, and forever,” Hebrews 13:8 assures everyone in the family of eternal life.
Colossians 1:10-11 challenges the Redeemed in Christ life to have a growing knowledge, “strength with power,” so that you and I may have great strength and endurance to fight on, and overcome!
I know, some of this sounds impossible. “Sure, preacher. You’re supposed to say things like this, but you don’t know my life,” you might say. Well, actually I do.
“There is no temptation that hath taken you but such is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye may be able to bear it.”
As our world and nation are enveloped with the dreadful darkness of COVID-19, please always remember that there is hope. ... always, THERE IS HOPE! “For there is hope of a tree,” Job 14:7 insists, “if it be cut down, that it will sprout again, and that the tender branch thereof will not cease.”
Our Savior, Jesus Christ, put it another way, speaking of the glory of the New Jerusalem, in Revelation 21:25: “And the gates of it shall not be shut at all by day, for there shall be no night there.” “I am he that liveth,” Christ shouts out to us in Revelation 1:18, “and was dead; and behold, I am alive for evermore. Amen.”
God knows “how” to show us how to deal with darkness.
The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.