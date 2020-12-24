Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
So much of the sentiment of Christmas deals with “coming home.” “I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams” is one of those Christmas classics. The song was written in 1943 and told the stories of many soldiers who would not be home for Christmas because they were fighting a war halfway around the globe.
For many of us this year, that song is not just something we hear on the radio. It is made real, not by a war, but by the COVID-19 virus. The necessities of down-sized, social-distanced, mask-wearing Christmas celebrations have become reality for many of us. The gatherings of 20-30 people may be reduced to groups of six-eight, if that many.
So how do we observe this COVID Christmas? Do we allow those things that are difficult to diminish our celebration of the birth of the Christ child? Or does this environment bring us back to the true meaning of Christmas?
We have associated Christmas with gifts, trees, lights and music. Extravagant parties which are held in the season of the birth of a child of peasants who could only afford the sacrifice of the poor at his dedication seem oddly out of place this year.
Could this be the year we really rediscover Christmas?
Could you take a moment to see two young people wandering through a strange town looking for a place to spend the night, and ultimately for her to deliver a baby? They were not “coming home for Christmas”; they were just looking for a place to lay their heads. Could you ponder the hardships they faced as they took their child hundreds of miles away to save his life? Can you imagine the joy of shepherds, the poorest of their neighbors, hearing the greatest news they could ever imagine?
This Christmas, whether your celebration is large or small, extravagant or simple, whether you are at home or traveling, could we take time to go back to the Bible to hear again, “… and unto you is born a savior, who is Christ the Lord”? If so, this COVID Christmas may become the greatest Christmas of your life.
May God bless you with a joyous reminder of the birth of our savior, Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas!
Dr. Marvin Cameron is pastor at First Baptist Church in Kingsport.