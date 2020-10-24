Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
To those familiar with American history, the name VALLEY FORGE conjures images of half frozen Continental soldiers dressed in rags and literally in a state of starvation. Indeed the conditions that winter of 1777 were brutal and demoralizing. Yet, out of such suffering came the rebirth of a Patriot Army that would stun the overconfident British soldiers just a few miles up the road in Philadelphia.
Arriving in the rural region of Valley Forge right before Christmas, Gen. Washington faced a tragic circumstance. His men were nearly ready to give up. Food was scarce, diseases were rampant and clothing and shoes were severely worn. The weather was extreme and lodging was subpar. Washington declared that if help was not found this revolution would soon end.
And help arrived. Families of soldiers showed up with clothing, shoes and food. Gen. Nathaniel Green was placed in charge of supplies and food began to arrive. A European officer with a dubious resume offered his services to teach hygiene and drill the soldiers in the ways of war. At the end of six months of winter and spring, the Continental Army was a different unit than the one which arrived back in December. Their confidence contrasted with the arrogance of their opponent and resulted in shocking victories in the next battles. In the midst of suffering these brave patriots found their hunger for freedom and the American Revolution was reborn!
Have you had challenges in your life? Times of suffering? Seasons of searching? Maybe a year of questioning while you waited for help? Could 2020 be your Valley Forge — where you are growing, learning and becoming a reborn person with a hunger for something more in 2021? Perhaps the Lord has already provided some persons in your life to offer some needed inspiration. When your winter lifts, let’s get back to the battle!
Dr. Greg Burton is pastor at Colonial Heights Baptist Church in Kingsport.