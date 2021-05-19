Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers.
Physical sickness is part of the “human condition.” It comes and goes over and over in our lives and in the lives of those we love. The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly reminded us of the same. 2020 will forever be known as “The Year of COVID.” And the reminder has been amplified because COVID didn’t just come and go. It came and remained. There is no shortage of people who became sick in 2020 and in 2021 continue dealing with chronic residual effects that stubbornly linger for weeks and months.
Prayers for recovery and complete recovery remain a priority in the community of faith. Church prayer lists have never been longer than they were this last year and a half. And praying for the sick during this time has had a great unifying effect across congregational and denominational lines. Not uncommonly, individuals have been included on multiple prayer lists, sometimes stretching from coast to coast. What a grand and glorious vision it is to witness the Church on a large scale drawn together in prayer about a common concern.
Of course, the universal common concern of the Church is the salvation of lost souls. That concern is addressed through evangelism. To be effective, however, evangelism must commence and continue as a prayer proposition. And nothing less than the prayers of the whole Church will suffice.
So what other common concerns might enjoin us for prayer? Indeed, there are a host of chronic ailments to consider that are as wide as culture and as deep as the human soul. Many deal with chronic grief. Multitudes cope with chronic family strife. Millions confront chronic anxiety and depression. Masses pursue relief from a chronic sense of guilt. And all of the above entice some to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol, resulting in another chronic problem: addiction. These are common and unbounded concerns of the church that beg for a unified army of “Prayer Warriors.”
It is noteworthy that in Acts 4 the Church was immersed in a season of chronic trial, trouble and tribulation. So what did the Church do? It prayed.
Acts 4:31 says, “When they prayed the place where they had gathered was shaken and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to spread the Word of God with boldness.” Hence, the praying Church became the powerful Church. And it can still happen — yes, on a large scale — if the common concerns of the Church are addressed with a unified spirit in prayer. Nation, culture, society, city, town, community and neighborhood can be shaken by the life-changing power of God to heal and save.
The vision goes far beyond COVID, but it includes COVID. Perhaps we can all “seize the moment” as a springboard for realizing the prospect of the Lord’s one Church as powerfully effective through its unified prayer. Moreover, just as 2020 was “The Year of COVID,” perhaps 2021 could be “The Year of the Praying Church.”
Ed Clevinger is minister of Grace Christian Church in Kingsport.