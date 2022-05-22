Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
People look at life many different ways. Some live life to its fullest; others just waste their life away. Still others hide away and do nothing.
The French philosopher Voltaire described life as a bad joke. He added, “Bring down the curtain; the farce is done.” Such is the despair of all who insist God is not involved in human affairs. With God as your Father, your life has eternal significance, regardless of what others may think.
Poet Thomas Hardy said that prayer is useless because there’s no one to pray to, except “that dreaming, dark, dumb thing that turns the handle of this idle show.”
Jesus instructed his disciples to pray to “Our Father who art in heaven” (Matthew 6:9), while the Greek and Roman philosophers of Jesus’ day rejected the fatherhood of God because it contradicted their belief systems.
Some taught that all of the gods were apathetic and experienced no emotions at all, while others taught that the supreme quality of the gods was complete calm or perfect peace. Many who believed this felt that they needed to isolate themselves.
In the book “Secret Places of the Heart,” H. G. Wells wrote of a man who had been overcome by the pressure and stress of modern life. His doctor told him that his only hope was to find fellowship with God. The man responded, “What? That — up there — having fellowship with me? I would as soon think of cooling my throat with the Milky Way or shaking hands with the stars.”
To him fellowship with God seemed an impossible dream.
The Bible refutes these philosophies by declaring that God is an intimate, caring Father. He is the only one that can conquer your fears and comfort you in times of distress. This truth is staggering to the human mind, to think He alone can forgive your sins and give you eternal hope.
All of the resources of Heaven are at our disposal. He has left us with an inheritance that is imperishable. He also grants wisdom and direction through His Spirit and His Word. He will never leave or forsake you.
When you come to Him as a child, you can and will receive all the benefits of His grace. Let this truth take you beyond your present circumstances and motivate you to dwell on what’s eternal.
Commit yourself to pursuing His will today.
Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries, 900 Delrose Drive, in Kingsport.