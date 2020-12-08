Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
“Comfort, O comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and cry to her that she has served her term, that her penalty is paid, that she has received from the Lord’s hand double for all her sins.” (Isaiah 40:1-2)
“Comfort ye my people.” Those are the first words of Handel’s “Messiah,” the famous oratorio sung around the world during the holidays. Most of us are familiar with the “Hallelujah” chorus, but have you ever heard all of “Messiah,” in one sitting? Years ago, I received a recording of the work, and since then I’ve made it a personal Christmas tradition to take time to listen to it. Heard in its entirety, “Messiah” is a beautiful and powerful message of hope and salvation starting with a reassuring word.
“Comfort.” The prophet Isaiah begins his message with that word. Israel needed some comfort. The people had lived in exile in Babylon for generations. Surely, they were grateful for their release, but they were facing a march across thousands of miles of desert to return to their former home. Isaiah was to announce the news to God’s people that the Lord would make a way home: “Every valley shall be lifted up, and every mountain and hill be made low.” But before the first step, the first word was “comfort.” God was with them.
Every so often in the Bible, we find the divine voice saying something similar, like “Peace, be still,” or “Fear not.” These are reassuring words we need to hear – especially this year, when we prepare to welcome the Prince of Peace into our lives, which are discouragingly unpeaceful. Amid the busyness and anxiety and loneliness that press in on us, we find ourselves sorely in need of comfort before we can move forward.
God’s word of comfort may come through someone like you. The Apostle Paul writes, “God is the Father who is full of mercy and all comfort. He comforts us every time we have trouble, so when others have trouble, we can comfort them with the same comfort God gives us” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4). You know that once you’ve experienced a particular pain or loss, then you have a unique ability to encourage someone who is going through that same pain.
In his commentary on Handel’s “Messiah,” Joseph E. McCabe wrote: “The first word is from the loving power behind the universe, the power that moves the stars and knows your name. ‘Comfort ye.’ That is the first word and the best. If we will receive that word in the depths of our being, we can face anything.”
Steven Spell is a chaplain with Amedisys Hospice.