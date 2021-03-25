KINGSPORT — Shades of Grace United Methodist Church is inviting the community to attend two spiritual events in downtown Kingsport during the upcoming Easter weekend.
The first will be the Good Friday “Walk with the Cross” event on April 2 at the church (313 E. Sullivan St.). This will be the sixth year the church has held such an event, and Pastor Will Shewey asks those who come to wear a mask and socially distance during the walk.
“There will be some brass instruments playing music. We’ll sing songs as we go and carry signs, banners and the cross, which will raise awareness for homelessness and addiction,” Shewey said. “I’m inviting people to bring flowers and balloons and just make a parade out of it. But no political signs.”
If you wish to participate, Shewey said you should arrive at the church shortly before noon, at which time the procession will move along the sidewalk to Hunger First. While there, folks will sing songs, then offers prayers before walking back to Shades of Grace.
Shewey said the entire event should last about 45 minutes.
The walk will be held rain or shine, so dress accordingly and bring an umbrella if you’d like. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Shades of Grace will not be open during the walk.
In previous years, the walk has brought out 40 to 50 participants, Shewey said.
“But we’d love to have a whole lot more. We’re inviting the entire community. It’ll be outside, we’ll be wearing masks, so it should be very safe,” Shewey said. “We want people thinking about Jesus carrying the cross to Calvary. We’d like to bring it home and think about what people are dealing with now, like addiction and homelessness.”
The second event sponsored by Shades of Grace will be an Easter service on April 4. The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Again, the entire community is invited to attend.
Bring a lawn chair if you like, enjoy the live music, take Holy Communion and witness the Living Cross while having a wonderful Easter celebration, Shewey said.
“It’ll be our first service together as a congregation since the pandemic began,” Shewey said. “A lot of people have missed a whole lot in the last year, and this is just a good way to celebrate."