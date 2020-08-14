Services
“Open Door Ministries” with Evangelist Darrell Thacker will be broadcast today at 11:30 a.m. (re-air) and Sunday at 3 p.m. (live) on WMCH 1260 AM Radio or can be heard online at http://wmchradio.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/darrell.thacker.39.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. All other church activities are canceled at this time. For more information call the church office at (423) 245-0104. Visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org for guidelines for attending worship services.
Doran Edition Freewill Baptist Church will have a parking lot service Sunday at 9 a.m. with Tony Peters singing and preaching.
Rev. Stephen Miller will preach at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The church is located at 211 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. David Lane preaching at the morning service Sunday and Tony Peters singing at the evening service.
Oak Glen Baptist Church, 2836 Yuma Road, Gate City, Virginia, with have a service at 5 p.m. Sunday with the Brent Rochester family singing and Brent preaching.
Brother Gorman McMurray will be preaching at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Terry Rhoton the pastor welcomes everyone to join on Facebook live streaming.
Homecoming
Bays Mountain Baptist Church will be having homecoming on Sunday. The Heavenly Reflections will be singing at 11 a.m., and preaching will follow. The church is located at 2000 Meadowview Parkway in Kingsport.
RevivalS
Rogersville Baptist Temple’s Back-To-School Youth Revival concludes tonight at 7 p.m. Michael Lindsay will be preaching.
Preaching Christ Church will host “Revive,” a community revival, Aug. 18-20 at 6:30 p.m. nightly at the church, which is located at 707 E. Sullivan St. at the corner of Center Street in Kingsport.
Community
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church will be having a Women’s Retreat today and Saturday. Friday’s session will feature speaker Carmen Phillips at 6 p.m. with food in the fellowship hall after the service. Saturday events will start at 9 a.m. with speaker Joyce Little and singing by Phillips and Banks. Lunch will be served at noon.
A union meeting will be held today through Sunday at Mount Mitchell Church on Lloyd Chapel Road in Mount Carmel. Dinner will not be served Sunday.
Kingsport Christian Women’s Connection will host a Ladies Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Giuseppe’s Restaurant, 2939 E. Stone Drive. Linda Rothwell will interview Sarah Wells, executive director of Friends in Need, on the subject of “Forming a Lasting Relationship.” Reservations are required. There is a limit of 35 people. To make a reservation contact Theresa Archer at (423) 349-5393 or Linda Rothwell at lindamadd@aol.com no later than noon on Aug. 17. (We will be ordering from a menu and will pay individually.)
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St. (right below the fairgrounds) has a church pantry that is open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until noon. You can drive up to the front of the church, where someone will greet you and then bring a food bag to your car.
E-mail religion notices to features@timesnews.net. Please send by 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication Friday. Announcements can also be dropped off at the Times News office on Lynn Garden Drive.