Music
Phillips and Banks will perform in concert on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mount Carmel. Visit www.ogbchurch.org for more information.
Services
“Open Door Ministries” with Evangelist Darrell Thacker will be broadcast today at 11:30 a.m. (re-air) and Sunday at 3 p.m. (live) on WMCH 1260 AM Radio or can be heard online at http://wmchradio.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/darrell.thacker.39.
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday with Dr. Mike Shelton preaching. All other church activities are canceled at this time. Call (423) 245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org for guidelines for attending worship services.
Dr. Ben Carper of Greenville, South Carolina, will be preaching at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at Cedar View Independent Methodist Church on Old Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport.
Calvary Freewill Baptist Church, 965 Fordtown Road (across from Miller Perry School) will have Pastor Dewey Shaffer preaching Sunday at 11 a.m. and the Evangelaires singing at 6 p.m.
Stephen Miller will preach at First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City on Sunday at 11 a.m and 6 p.m. Sunday school will begin at 10 a.m. The church is located at 211 W. Carters Valley Road in Kingsport.
Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church will have Rev. Earl Miller preaching at the morning service Sunday and Greg and Becky White singing at the evening service.
Gorman McMurray will preach at Durham’s Chapel Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Terry Rhoton the pastor welcomes everyone to tune in on Facebook for live streaming.
Community
Rogersville Baptist Temple is having a Day Camp for ages 7-18 on Friday, July 24, from 6 to 9 p.m and Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
E-mail religion notices to [email protected]. Please send by 5 p.m. Tuesday for publication in Friday’s edition.