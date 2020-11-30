By TIM PRICE
Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
As we approach this Christmas season of 2020, people need hope. Many struggle with all of the chaos and confusion and fear that they have seen this year. They look at the world and, for many, they see no reason to hope. They only see hopelessness. But we can never lose sight of the fact that the greatest message of hope that the world has ever received is connected to the blessing of Christmas.
When Christ came in His first advent over 2,000 years ago, there was little hope.
• The Roman Empire was corrupt.
• The Jewish people, by and large, had given up on any real promise of a Messiah.
• There was great darkness in the world.
But then, on that night in Bethlehem, HOPE was born into the world at the first cries of a baby. And that hope did more than just offer a short-term fix to the problems of the world. Instead, the birth of Christ brought relief to the greatest problem man had ever faced. How can a sinful man be reconciled with a Holy God?
The answer? God would have to become man in order for such a miracle to happen. And that is what we have to remember. The greatest miracle of Christmas is not that a baby was born of a virgin. The greatest miracle was that Christ, the second person of the Godhead, would be willing to be born, live and die so that we might be saved from our sin. Because of Christ, we DO have hope this Christmas. As Peter said in 1 Peter 1:3, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy, hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. …”
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.