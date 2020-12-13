Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
Bethlehem may not have been a big place, but it was big enough. The God of all creation had no problems fitting in. It was quite a change trading the:
- throne room of heaven for a stable, angels for cattle, hallelujahs for a lullaby, the ability to speak worlds into existence for a baby’s cry. But He still came.
Bethlehem had its share of visitors, but never one like this. The prophets had given the pieces of the puzzle, but at first glance they didn’t seem to fit.
The Alpha and Omega was born? The Ancient of Days had the skin of a newborn? A child was born of a virgin?
Except us. THAT is why Christ came. The Bible says in Isaiah 59:2, “But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, And your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.”
The remedy? Christ would come and reveal to the world the depth of the Love of God even for sinful men. Romans 5:8 says, “But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
As we look at the pictures of the babe in Bethlehem, and then see the wounds in the risen Savior after the resurrection, we realize what He left and endured to make our salvation possible. He draws you to Himself with His love. The question is, “How will you respond to Him this Christmas season?”
Tim Price is pastor at Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport.