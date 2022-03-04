Created in God’s image, human life is necessarily precious. Death is irreversible — taking a life is a serious matter, under any circumstance. Should Christians carry firearms, owning guns not just for sport but for self-defense as well?
I asked a couple of friends in law enforcement about this topic. A former Kingsport police officer said, “In terms of gun ownership and use: There is no moral superiority to being a victim. Were we not called to protect the weak? If you believe so yet feel using firearms is immoral, what arbitrary standard are we using to determine what means are acceptable to use to defend the innocent? Certainly all reasonable means to avoid confrontation should be exercised; discretion is the better part of valor. But to suggest faith requires we not prepare to defend ourselves and others would be like not buying groceries to prove that God will provide (when he’s already provided you access to grocery stores and currency to make the purchase).”
A current Kingpsort policeman said, “Self-defense may actually be one of the greatest examples of human love. Jesus said, ‘Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends’ (John 15:14). When protecting one’s family or neighbor, a Christian is risking his/her life for the sake of others. I think this applies to police and military as well. And when Jesus said, ‘And let the one who has no sword sell his cloak and buy one.’ I think that can be applied today too. If Jesus was here today, he might say sell your watch and buy a gun. Also, I think Jesus’ command to ‘turn the other cheek’ has to do with our response to personal slights and offenses, not self-defense. Some situations may call for self-defense, but not retaliation.”
What about turning the other cheek? “But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.” Many assume turning the other cheek means never defending ourselves, remaining passive in the face of any threat — i.e., actions protecting ourselves resulting in their harm is sinful. Jesus actually teaches that turning for another slap requires them to slap you properly. They either backhanded your right cheek or slapped you with their left hand. Historically, their left hand was “unclean,” you weren’t allowed to touch people with your left hand back then; backhanding was undignified as well. Jesus is saying, “Treat me like an equal” during conflict.
If our premise is that the Bible forbids drastic defensive measures therefore I won’t shoot the bad guy, because if I kill him I will go to hell, we have placed more value on preserving our soul than protecting our family who God has entrusted to our care. Similarly, most people do not give a 10% tithe at church, but if you are willing to give 100% of what you have in your possession to a demanding thief, what does that tell us? Allowing evil people to harm you/your loved ones is not only cowardly, it is a poor stewardship plan.
Your family needs you. As a Christian, which is more responsible, protecting yourself and your loved ones or allowing wicked people to wreak havoc? How virtuous is it sparing a dangerous attacker from their own risked consequences in the face of an imminent threat?
Christianity is about love and peace or it’s nothing at all. We are to love as we have been loved, to forgive as we have been forgiven, we are called to imitate Jesus. Does this mean we allow evil people to rape our children or kill us — is it loving to idly stand by while thugs violently abuse our loved ones?
If you do not like guns, don’t own one, but let’s not twist the Scriptures to say that using guns for self-defense is sinful. It seems like a sick perversion of Scripture to teach that we should sit by idly watching harm befall our loved ones — it seems like your heart is more wicked than the rapist or the killer if you’re willing to sacrifice your family’s safety on the altar of self-righteousness.
I rarely leave our house unarmed, and I sleep with a .45 on my nightstand. Based on my understanding of the Bible I have concluded that carrying a firearm is actually virtuous and appropriate.
Christians do not carry guns to commit crimes or to promote violence, we carry our firearms to safely provide for and to protect those God has entrusted to our care.