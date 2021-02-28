Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.
In addition to Christ’s 12 disciples were 70 appointed to go two-by-two before Him. Their task was going to be extremely difficult. Jesus said in Luke 10:2, “The harvest truly is great, but the labours are few: pray ye therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth labourers into his harvest.” But the Lord Jesus commanded caution. “Go your ways,” he directed in Luke 10:3, “behold I send you forth as lambs in the midst of wolves.”
Fast-forward to the 1800s. The United States Lifesaving Service’s motto was “You have to go out. You don’t have to come back.” Fast-forward again to 2021. We have to go forth; we can’t go back.
Whatever’s ahead of us (and it will be VERY difficult), we as modern disciples of the Savior must continue to exhibit the qualities marking a committed, useful disciple of Jesus. By the very nature of Christian heroism, our journey into the dangerous unknown of 2021 will be humble, without notoriety; openly serving, continually caring; at whatever the cost.
Following our Savior, obeying His commands, and resolving to keep in the battle, as in 2 Timothy 4:7, is costly. “According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness,” 2 Peter 1:3 declares, “through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue.” God has both given and called His faithful to lift the name of Jesus higher. We read in John 3:30, “He must increase, but I must decrease.”
Faithfully serving Jesus Christ is heroic. Let me shout that out again. Serving Jesus Christ is heroic! And, as difficult as it is sometimes and promises to be this year, the redeemed in Christ have an unlimited capacity to be brave, tender-hearted, constantly giving, and spiritually daring.
The bravest, most courageous people are they who pray. They don’t talk about prayer, nor simply read about prayer. They pray, as the Bible commands in 1 Thessalonians 5:17: “Pray without ceasing.” There is no power on earth that can overcome the power of ordinary Christian folk who pray.
Seventy years ago, there was another very dark time. The armed forces of the world were locked in a deadly conflict, the outcome far from certain in World War II. An observer of this worldwide cataclysm, Sister Hyacinth Blocker, O.F.M., wrote, “We will fight this war both standing up like heroes and kneeling down like saints. ... We must be hammers of prayer.”
“Hammers of prayer!” Yes, every prayer warrior has this tool of divine destiny. Tennessee Williams, in his memoirs, wrote, “High station in life is earned by the gallantry with which appalling experiences are survived with grace.” “For by grace,” the Apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians 2:8, “ye are saved through faith.”
Jesus of Nazereth said it all best in Matthew 6:6-13 in what we know familiarly as the Lord’s Prayer, more practically a disciples’ prayer, our faith-filled, faithful prayer: “Our Father which art in heaven, hallowed by thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.”
The Rev. Nathan M. Ware is pastor at Depews Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.