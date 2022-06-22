Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Nothing born is lasting. Though wrinkled from birth, some press away innate wrinkles and endeavor to persevere in living a normal full life. Others seem to relapse into a warped sense of worthiness, boredom and seclusion. For them, there seems to be little to no personal ability to shake the tentacles that collect emptiness and apply it to their soul. Still, others seem to acquire the ability to shake away undesirable collections of emptiness and search out camouflaged, positive life-enhancing opportunities.
Personal success does not guarantee the positive outcome; the fortunate can also experience defeat, failure and loneliness.
“Lonely Boy” is a song written and recorded by Paul Anka and released on May 11, 1959. The chorus says, “I’m just a lonely boy, lonely and blue; I’m all alone with nothin’ to do; I’ve got everything you could think of; But all I want is someone to love.”
Love is the key ingredient in stabilizing a state of mind that lends itself to a feeling of singularity and depression. If one possesses true love, up and down love’s scale, then aloofness cannot creep in and destroy the tranquility of the soul. This is the basis upon which our Lord built His church, and it is the antidote for all ungodliness; ungodliness is sure to produce loneliness.
An old gospel song, sung by V.A. White (composer unknown) and based upon biblical scriptures, tells us: “The world’s fierce winds are blowing, temptation sharp and keen.
I have a peace in knowing my Savior stands between. He stands to shield me from danger when my friends are all gone. He promised ... never to leave me alone!”
Hebrews 13:5 reminds us, “… be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” And Matthew wrote in closing his gospel to us, “… lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.”
If you feel alone and are downcast in spirit, remember you are not alone. Christ sits with you and intercedes in your calamity.
“Behold, the hour cometh, yea, is now come, that ye shall be scattered, every man to his own, and shall leave me alone: and yet I am not alone, because the Father is with me.” (John 16:32).
Know God, know peace. Amen.
Boda Lawson is assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.